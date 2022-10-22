 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trump’s supporters should beg him to testify with proof

  • Comments

Donald Trump says he's innocent of everything (or anything( he is accused of doing - and has "evidence" or "proof" in every case. So why is he working so hard and spending millions on attorneys to delay, postpone, fight, litigate, obfuscate, stupefy and block any proceedings?

If Trump is innocent, why doesn't he simply present the facts and answer the questions in front of the committees or the courts, as requested? This could have been done 16 months ago. But we've still never seen any indisputable information other than his own words, which are meaningless. If he could drive or still had a passport, he would have left the country by now, like any criminal. But, he can't hide.

And why haven't his followers thought of that and suggested it? Instead of supporting the Heavyweight Champion of Deceit, double-talk and double-crossing his own people, wouldn't you want to be certain your idol is being truthful?

People are also reading…

MAGAites, ask Trump to testify and prove his side of the story.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Vote No on Proposition 128

Arizonans have the ability to vote on propositions during our elections. Should a proposition pass, we can amend our constitution or implement…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News