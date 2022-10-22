Letter: Trump’s supporters should beg him to testify with proof

Donald Trump says he's innocent of everything (or anything( he is accused of doing - and has "evidence" or "proof" in every case. So why is he working so hard and spending millions on attorneys to delay, postpone, fight, litigate, obfuscate, stupefy and block any proceedings?

If Trump is innocent, why doesn't he simply present the facts and answer the questions in front of the committees or the courts, as requested? This could have been done 16 months ago. But we've still never seen any indisputable information other than his own words, which are meaningless. If he could drive or still had a passport, he would have left the country by now, like any criminal. But, he can't hide.

And why haven't his followers thought of that and suggested it? Instead of supporting the Heavyweight Champion of Deceit, double-talk and double-crossing his own people, wouldn't you want to be certain your idol is being truthful?

MAGAites, ask Trump to testify and prove his side of the story.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side