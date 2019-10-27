We know that Trump pressured the Ukraine to gather dirt on Vice President Biden's son or risk losing American military aid. We know he betrayed the Kurds, our loyal allies, with a resulting loss of innocent ives in Northern Syria. In addition to these destructive acts, he is attempting to destroy Obamacare which would result in the loss of health coverage for twenty million Americans, is withdrawing from a multi nation effort to deal with climate change, and is continuing to demean the presidency with his racist views, vulgar language, and blatant cruelty.
Nevertheless, millions of Americans remain supportive of this incompetent and disturbed man? Do they share his racist views? Do they view Democrats as enemies to be destroyed and not simply as political opponents? Do they fear that in three decades America will have a minority majority population?
Most Trump's supporters are decent human beings who I hope will eventualy realize that Trump is a clear and present danger and vote him out of office in 2010.
Stuart Sellinger
West side
