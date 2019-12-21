Letter: Trump's Supposedly Impeachable Behaviour Compared to FDR

I just finished David L. Roll's 600 page tome "George Marshall Defender of the Republic" published this year. He writes on page 518 "As will be recalled, Marshall was convinced in August 1942 that FDR's decision to invade North Africa by November, instead of waiting until 1943 to assault northwest France, was based on domestic political considerations-a desire to influence the midterm elections and a perceived need to 'keep the people entertained.'" FDR used our armed forces' lives for "political considerations" and "the midterm elections"? How was FDR's action not for "personal political benefit" the charge against Trump? Which is worse: FDR's callous regard for human life or trying to get dirt on an opponent? I point this out to cast light on the gross hypocrisy of the current impeachment process and not to defend Trump. All those who are so passionately convinced that Trump must be impeached need to step back and judge his behavior, foolish as it was, in comparison to the actions of past presidents.
James Tuthill
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.