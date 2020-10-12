Letter: Trump’s tax returns

Democrats are into recycling, cans, bottles, Trump paid no taxes. As a long time real estate investor and tax accountant, that doesn’t surprise me. What surprises and disturbs me is how the New York Times got that information. Our government is supposed to keep that information confidential unless ordered by a court. Think of all the legal fees that could be saved by all those desperate to get that info. All they had to do was buy a paper.
What you will not learn in a newspaper is about depreciation. Real estate investors are required to deduct a yearly per cent of a property value from any income; real estate or otherwise. That could generate an overall loss for tax purposes. The kicker is, when you sell, all depreciation must be added back to income in a lump sum.
If you need an example of how this works have the New York Times get a copy of my last years tax return.
Gary Stoeger
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
