Letter: Trump’s taxes

Re: the Dec. 27 article "Should Congress post Trump's tax returns publicly?."

I disagree with Nicholas Goldberg’s position that Congress should not release to the public Trump’s tax returns. Trump is a proven grifter, liar, misogynist and con artist, not to mention an insurrectionist, and a totally incompetent public servant. And yet upwards of 40% of the voting population still have a positive opinion of this loser. Perhaps seeing the evidence of his character (or more accurately his lack thereof) will finally open the eyes of enough of this 40% to finally relegate this clown to the trash heap to which he belongs, and allow the public to concentrate on what’s really important. Like whether the Denver Broncos can trade Russell Wilson back to Seattle.

John Crittenden

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

