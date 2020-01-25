Letter: Trump's thuggery
Letter: Trump's thuggery

I've just finished watching Wednesday's impeachment hearings. The evidence makes it sound like some rerun of "The Sopranos." Trump, Giuliani et al used shameless strong-arm tactics against Ukraine and have gotten away with it. Moreover, many Republican senators were said to have walked out for extended periods of time as well as conversing at the back of the room and generally ignoring the testimony. This is governmentally approved organized crime! I genuinely hope the voters are paying attention. These fools are our representatives and are answerable to us. Many of them need to be rejected in November in favor of people who put honesty and decency first.

William Rowden

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

