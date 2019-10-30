It’s frightening that people continue to believe that Trump actually cares about anyone. If he had any empathy at all then why not lie about the reason to send troops back into Syria and say it is to protect people. But no, he flat out states it’s to protect oil, not human beings! Closer to home, maybe Donald could skip another golf game while Californians, possibly even a few republicans, watch their homes and all their possessions burn to the ground.
Owen Rentfro
Midtown
