Letter: Trump's unfitness

Our country has been in a growing crisis from late last year that has now reached epic proportions. Yet it has taken the current state of affairs for trump and his administration to finally awaken from hibernation (or head in the sand), if in fact they have awakened. It remains to be seen how much damage trump’s behavior has caused, and if or when the damage is repairable. From calling it a common cold to acknowledging it’s a pandemic. From calling it a Democratic hoax to declaring a national emergency. From a “hunch” it will go away soon to an expert’s view it will get worse before it gets better. This is trump and his administration’s response to a national emergency. God help us if there’s a “skirmish” involving an armed conflict or hot war with an unstable socio-political adversary like Iran or North Korea.
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.