Letter: Trump’s War on Journalism
When Bob Woodward revealed how Trump misled the public about COVID-19, Trump attacked Woodward. When the New York Times broke the story about Trump’s tax returns, he labelled it fake news. We all have different political views, but everyone should be concerned about Trump’s hostility toward journalists.

Right now, the Trump administration is trying to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and sentence him to 175 years in prison for helping break important stories about war crimes and civilian casualties in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Trump insults reporters who challenge him. He revokes White House access for asking tough questions. When he doesn’t like the news, he blames the messenger. The Assange case would set a precedent that could easily be applied to any media outlet working with inside sources. Imagine if Trump had the power to prosecute the Times for informing the public about his hidden finances. That’s a scary thought.

Dorothy Richmond

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

