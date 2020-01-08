Letter: TRUMP"S WAR

Mr. Trump: So now you want to add "WAR CRIMINAL" to your questionable resume. The assassination of the Iraqi general was an ignorant mistake and miscalculation. Attacking cultural/historical targets would be an even greater miscalculation, and, by definition, a war crime. YOU WILL NOT DO THAT IN MY AMERICA!!! You are continuing the lies and miscalculations that brought us the ongoing Korean War and the Vietnam War and Desert Storm all of which killed 100,000+ American troops these past 70 years. Remember, a good leader believes in, practices, and defends TRUTH HONOR INTEGRITY RESPECT LOVE COMPASSION EMPATHY COURAGE HISTORY GOLDEN RULE!! You, sir, are NOT a good leader and you are attempting to take America down a dark dark path. Change your path towards the LIGHT or step aside.
Phil Bentley
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.