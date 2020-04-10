Letter: Trump should tour hospitals

President Trump occupies a fantasy world of his own making. He says there’s no pressing issue regarding supplies for hospitals; the workers are “very happy.” It’s disturbing so many Americans accept the president’s lies and misinformation, happy to buy into his fantasy world. He should be forced to tour hospitals and morgues in the virus hot spots, like the German people were made to tour the Nazi death camps so they could get a dose of reality. The president told us a while back he could shoot someone on Fifth Ave. and get away with it. What he is doing now, through his weak and inadequate handling of this crisis, amounts to the same thing but with a far greater death toll. If ever there was a situation where the federal government needs to decisively take charge, this is it. Many Americans are dying because of this chaotic, fragmented “too little too late” response that we are being told is a “great job.”
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
