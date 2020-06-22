Letter: Trump should use platform for good

Re: the June 5 letter "Stop blaming Trump for violent protests."
You’re right. Trump is not totally to blame for those opportunists that use a peaceful movement to foment unrest, violence and theft for their own perverted purposes.
Not causing the problem is not the same as not doing anything about it!
A real leader should speak out loudly, frequently and with real empathetic and passionate language to ALL the American People.
Tell us how sorry you are to see the deep-seated resentment playing out on our streets. How you feel the fear of those who are made to feel like 2nd class citizens.
How about calling for an IMMEDIATE National Advisory Board, to create a National ethical and humane way for all law enforcement agencies to treat the people they are supposed to “protect and serve.” Maybe then, you will not have to cry out:
I CAN’T BREATHE!
Use the platform of the presidency to be the leader of ALL Americans.
Maybe, just maybe, we can get back to being: “One country for all again!”
Peter Strauss
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
