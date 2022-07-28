Letter: Trump-speak "persecution"

I caught some of Trump's comments on his recent trip to Arizona. The gullible crowd in back of him looked more bewildered than usual when he released the latest barrage of nonsensical thinking about being the most “persecuted” President of all time! The way he continued on this point could only make one believe that even though he touts being “for” the law and law enforcement, he doesn’t think any of his accused crimes (many documented with full audio and video!) are not lawbreaking. He still believes he is above the law and none of it applies to him. Remember when he was so excited about Hilliary Clinton’s emails and the chant at these events was, “Lock her up!”? As one pundit ironically noted, his rally cry has morphed to, “Vote for me so I don’t go to prison!”