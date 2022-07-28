 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trump-speak "persecution"

  • Comments

I caught some of Trump's comments on his recent trip to Arizona. The gullible crowd in back of him looked more bewildered than usual when he released the latest barrage of nonsensical thinking about being the most “persecuted” President of all time! The way he continued on this point could only make one believe that even though he touts being “for” the law and law enforcement, he doesn’t think any of his accused crimes (many documented with full audio and video!) are not lawbreaking. He still believes he is above the law and none of it applies to him. Remember when he was so excited about Hilliary Clinton’s emails and the chant at these events was, “Lock her up!”? As one pundit ironically noted, his rally cry has morphed to, “Vote for me so I don’t go to prison!”

Alan Barreuther

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Star Endorsements

Yesterday's announcement that the Star would no longer endorse political candidates is a huge mistake.  Your editorial board's unwillingness t…

Letter: A phony Elector

Jim Lamont lied when he tried to pass as a Arizona Elector!! He was in with the trump liar's to overturn the election in Arizona!!! There were…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News