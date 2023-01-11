 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Trump still owns Congress

Does it bother anyone else but me that we now have a speaker of the house elected by Donald Trump? "My Kevin" McCarthy thanks a known traitor, insurrectionist, liar, tax cheat, under investigation for several crimes for his positon of 3rd in line to the presidency. Does it bother anybody but me that the next 2 years will be run by a daily telephone call from DT telling "My Kevin" on how to conduct business? I see 2 more years of a country run by the opinions of Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson.

Terry Louck

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

