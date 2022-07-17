Letter: Trump Support

It is easier for me to process that I can look through a telescope and see six billion years ago, than it is for me to understand Trump supporters. Do they not see the "con" in Don? He wanted and enjoyed the perks, but not the responsibilities of the presidency. He loved meeting other world leaders, flying in Air Force, chatting with celebrities, getting attention, using others money. Did he even choose the names for the Supreme Court nominees who are now seated? Did someone high in the GOP, an elected one, pick them?