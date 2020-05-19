Letter: Trump Supporter Twists Facts
Letter: Trump Supporter Twists Facts

Re: William Werries' letter in the STAR May 5: Mr. Werries unequivocally states that his hero, Mr Trump, did not call the COVID-19 pandemic a "hoax." Rather, it was the Trumpian icon, "Sean Hannity, who said that."

He concludes his screed with: "You have a right to your opinion. You do not have a right to your own facts."

However, the FACT us that, according to scopes.com (a trusted fact-finding organization), on Feb. 28, 2020,, Mr. Trump did refer to the Democrats' criticism of his handling of the outbreak by saying, "this is their new hoax."

Facts are facts, no matter how Trump's apologists try to twist them.

Jerry Helm

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

