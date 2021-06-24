 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump supporters are actually under 10 percent of voters
Most of us still believe in our Constitution and its Amendments. While 29 percent of voters consider themselves (formerly) Republicans - 34 percent are registered Democrats. Of the 29 percent, one-third - under 10 percent, still support the Trump-QAnon Party.

TQAP continues to attempt to usurp that document, federally and state-by-state, by severely electing to block the right-to-vote for all citizens, preventing the president from nominating a Supreme Court Justice, court-packing, planning insurrections, ignoring overt sedition, openly vowing never to support any Democratic Party proposals, allowing elected official to promote racist, homophobic and anti-semitic remarks, without fear of retribution, ignoring the safety of fellow human.

No one protects the people, only the wealthy. No voice of reason and logic, just the fears planted in the empty minds of a small number of “…ists.” Officials may lose their seats in Congress ($174,000 per year) if they vote “wrong.”

In 2021, the bullies have finally won, and everyone is afraid of the TQA party. Why?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

