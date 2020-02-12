Letter: Trump Supporters Lack Insight

Re: the Feb. 10 article "Call the election off; Trump is a lock."
Such letter writers apparently lack the insight required to keep their innermost thoughts from oozing to the surface when they write the editors. Not only does he expose his contempt for democracy, but his subtle racism by describing Obama’s successful and mostly popular tenure as “darkness.” The cult of Trump also oozes out through his words.
He recommended calling off the election. I propose a different tack. On election day, let those who love freedom, democracy and human decency flood the polls with their rational votes and allow those who believe in a “forgone election outcome” to just stay home.
To be sure, one of my innermost thoughts is that there is insufficient space allowed here to list all of the faults and failures of Trump.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
