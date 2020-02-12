Letter: Trump Supporters Lack Insight
View Comments

Letter: Trump Supporters Lack Insight

Re: the Feb. 10 article "Call the election off; Trump is a lock."

Such letter writers apparently lack the insight required to keep their innermost thoughts from oozing to the surface when they write the editors. Not only does he expose his contempt for democracy, but his subtle racism by describing Obama’s successful and mostly popular tenure as “darkness.” The cult of Trump also oozes out through his words.

He recommended calling off the election. I propose a different tack. On election day, let those who love freedom, democracy and human decency flood the polls with their rational votes and allow those who believe in a “forgone election outcome” to just stay home.

To be sure, one of my innermost thoughts is that there is insufficient space allowed here to list all of the faults and failures of Trump.

Rick Scifres

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Tucson streets

I've been all over the world and am currently in Mexico. Tucson very well may have the worst roads in the world. What's even worse is that the…

Local-issues

Letter: Aerial fireworks

When reading my morning paper Thursday, I see where a Republican Senator from Sierra Vista wants to allow the residents of Pima and Maricopa C…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News