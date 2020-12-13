Letter: Trump Supporters Must Be Proud

Those who voted for Trump must be very proud of their narcissistic, petulant man-child. He has derided age-old traditions, upended America's institutional norms and shredded our democratic institutions. As for his draining the swamp, it is now awash in trembling, impotent GOP senators who are afraid to rebuke Trump for the sake of American democracy.
And yes, character was most definitely on the ballot. Whereas Trump lost the popular vote, his down-ballot Republican colleagues won almost every state and federal race they were involved in. It appears that his character was so repugnant to civilized norms that even lifelong conservatives couldn't stomach him any longer.
His followers benefitted from observing him for the past four years so there are no excuses; you knew exactly what you were getting. We paid the price for your poor judgement once, but Americans chose not to make the same mistake again.
Ron Locher
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
