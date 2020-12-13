 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump Supporters Must Be Proud
View Comments

Letter: Trump Supporters Must Be Proud

Those who voted for Trump must be very proud of their narcissistic, petulant man-child. He has derided age-old traditions, upended America's institutional norms and shredded our democratic institutions. As for his draining the swamp, it is now awash in trembling, impotent GOP senators who are afraid to rebuke Trump for the sake of American democracy.

And yes, character was most definitely on the ballot. Whereas Trump lost the popular vote, his down-ballot Republican colleagues won almost every state and federal race they were involved in. It appears that his character was so repugnant to civilized norms that even lifelong conservatives couldn't stomach him any longer.

His followers benefitted from observing him for the past four years so there are no excuses; you knew exactly what you were getting. We paid the price for your poor judgement once, but Americans chose not to make the same mistake again.

Ron Locher

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Snowbird go home!

Is Mark Finchem one of those snowbirds who couldn’t afford to go back to Kalamazoo, so he just stayed? Remember “Unite the Right” rally? They …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News