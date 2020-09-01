Letter: Trump supporters relay his phony claims with no research

Trump supporters relay Fake News of Trump’s so-called “triumphs.” Problem is, they are simply repeating what he claims, with no details. A simple search on any computer would clarify the lies. He did not do 90% of what he says he did. Plain and simple. He took credit for some of it but was not responsible for it.
The most obvious: we were energy independent in 2014, under Obama/Biden; Veteran’s received the Veterans Choice Program under Obama/Biden in 2014, not Trump, who was having “diner” with Karen McDougall. Under pressure from several veteran organizations, it was expanded, and the organizations were then left out of all input or implementation. The VA made no changes to the rules based on the comments it received; Global Climate Change is a HOAX(?); COVID-19 is a HOAX and is disappear(?); the post office must reduce its hours (prior to an election?); absentee ballots-good/mail-in ballots-bad(?); China pays tariffs; Trump does not collude with Putin.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
