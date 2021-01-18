Letter: Trump supporters

Another word for belief is conviction. The base root of conviction is convict. Another word for convict is prisioner. Logically, a person becomes prisoner of their beliefs.
Trump and followers are under the belief that there were irregularities in the last election. No amount of persuasion will be able to change their minds.
The best thing other people can do is accept Trump and followers beliefs. There is nothing you xan do to change their opinions. But it is important to let them know that even if the election was stolen, the results are now official (the electoral college has placed their ballots). We must now come togeher as one nation.
Thomas Wenzel
East side
