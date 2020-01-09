Letter: Trump Supporters

The readers who support Trump list two basic reasons: Our systems economy and the Democrats "creeping socialistic" policies.
Our systems economy has profited investors, the well-to -do and the super rich but not the middle and lower wage earners as their small increases have been eaten up by housing, medical, transportation and education expenses. Our system makes 5 percent of us super wealthy, spends billions on defense, tens of millions electing and influencing elected officials while 80 million citizens are under or uninsured. Others have to choose between buying meds, food or paying the rent.
A type of "creeping socialism" has benefited the rich over the years by reducing percentages on income taxes, reducing inheritance taxes, capping real estate taxes and providing tax loopholes for their tax lawyers to utilize.
By the upside-down Trumpian logic the mostly discredited "trickle- down" theory is working. Apparently for them.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.