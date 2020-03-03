Letter: Trump Supporters

A recent letter writer, a self described Christian, said he endorsed Trump because his opponents believed in abortion. He must have equated pro-choice with pro abortion. Under that logic we must equate his endorsement of Trump with endorsing Trumps actions. In analyzing those actions as a Christian we have to consider that God sent his son to deliver a message to us. Jesus did deliver it and it is called the universal moral law, which had three parts
1. the law of love ( wholly love God and your neighbor as yourself)
2. the ten commandments
3. the golden rule (treat others as you would have them treat you)
If we honestly check Trumps compliance with the twelve parts it is hard to find more than two or three positive results.
Having endorsed his actions, a very difficult judgement day may lie in wait for the followers of Christ.
John Kuisti
West side
