Letter: Trump supporters
Letter: Trump supporters

Convicted participants in the January 6 assault on the Capital are whining their remorse to the judges who are preparing to sentence them: “I’m not this way!”, “This is not me!”, “No, no, this is not the way I normally am!”, “I’m not that kind of person!”. Yeah. What do you want to bet they will be the first to volunteer for the next Trump storm trooper assault, whenever he decides he needs one to install him as King of America, which he thinks he should be. Whatever lies are needed, whatever violence is needed, he has experienced people ready for his call, and they will be out of jail before too long.

George Yost

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

