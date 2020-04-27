Letter: Trump supporters's protests
For the people rushing to reopen and get back to work saying the stay at home orders violate their civil rights, I am reminded of the expression "Your right to swing your arms ends just where the other man's nose begins." The generation that endured the great depression and WWII were the last Americans that had to sacrifice and struggle to survive. As a result, we lost the concept of the the good of the all over each individual's needs. I hope we can find our way back to more selfless society.

Judy Bullington

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

