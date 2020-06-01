Letter: Trump Swabs
Letter: Trump Swabs

Recently Trump has vowed to distribute 100Million swabs for covid testing. Remarkable!? Will they come with a letter from Trump reminding us to vote for him? Or maybe a MAGA hat? Are they new or recycled? Will we mail these in to the White House for assessment? Are they US made? Will they be sent to those who've already succumbed to COVID-19? Are they just for Republicans? Which of his donor buddies has the contract for these? Can I get another check for $1200 with mine?

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

