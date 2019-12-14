Why is President Trump all of a sudden thinking about flushing toilets???
The leader of the Free World, whom we hope is worrying about the wars in the Middle East, Climate Change, the great disparity in our beloved country between rich and poor people and what he can do about it -- thinking about flushing toilets?
The reason is so we do not think that "Cutting Food Stamps" will disproportionately hit poor children. Those children need healthy food so their bodies and brains can grow into healthy smart young people. Sickly, poorly educated adults are a great loss to the Economy!
That is what we have to worry about and protest: his "Cutting Food Stamps" to millions.
Water conservation is important---but in comparison with feeding growing children???
Come on!! This is a shame.
Write to your representatives and senators to protest this "cutting of Food Stamps."
Toetie (Geertuida ) Oberman
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.