 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Trump tax cuts keeping economy and jobs growth strong

  • Comments

In December, 2017 Trump signed into law the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It lowered five of seven individual federal income tax brackets and reduced corporate taxes from 35% to 21%. The worldwide average corporate rate is about 23%. Small businesses got a 20% Qualified Business Deduction tax break. The tax cuts spurred robust economic and job growth. Then in early 2020 the Covid pandemic struck America. Businesses shuttered their doors and laid off employees. Trump unselfishly shut the economy down for almost two months in the spring of 2020 to help reduce the spread of Covid. The economy collapsed. Now in 2022, Covid is on the decline and jobs and the economy are rebounding. But Biden cannot leave the one positive aspect of his administration alone, the economy due to Trump's tax cuts. Biden is proposing a budget that increases taxes by $2.5 trillion by raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, affecting about 25% of small businesses filing as corporations, and rates on higher earners.

Christy Daniels

Foothills

People are also reading…

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Insanity

For all of your numerous Trump haters, please look around you today. An average family is experiencing a $5,200 annual cost increase due to in…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News