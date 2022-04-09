Letter: Trump tax cuts keeping economy and jobs growth strong

In December, 2017 Trump signed into law the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. It lowered five of seven individual federal income tax brackets and reduced corporate taxes from 35% to 21%. The worldwide average corporate rate is about 23%. Small businesses got a 20% Qualified Business Deduction tax break. The tax cuts spurred robust economic and job growth. Then in early 2020 the Covid pandemic struck America. Businesses shuttered their doors and laid off employees. Trump unselfishly shut the economy down for almost two months in the spring of 2020 to help reduce the spread of Covid. The economy collapsed. Now in 2022, Covid is on the decline and jobs and the economy are rebounding. But Biden cannot leave the one positive aspect of his administration alone, the economy due to Trump's tax cuts. Biden is proposing a budget that increases taxes by $2.5 trillion by raising the corporate tax rate to 28%, affecting about 25% of small businesses filing as corporations, and rates on higher earners.