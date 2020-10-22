Letter: Trump Tax Cuts

The Democrats have stated that they will rescind the Trump tax cuts as soon as they take control. For your information, the removal of these tax cuts means that a family with a taxable income on $30,000 will pay $443 more annually, $50,000 will pay $958 more, and $80,000 with pay $4,303 more. In addition, with their promise of numerous free programs, such as universal health care, free college, and forgiveness of student loans, how will those programs be paid for without significantly increasing taxes for all of us?
Pudge Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
