Letter: Trump, Taxes and naive thinking
Letter: Trump, Taxes and naive thinking

As the first businessman President, Trump is a trail-blazer. Since introduction of the personal income tax, all prior presidents have been lifetime salaried employees with simple tax calculations.

Personal taxes of business owners don't show actual tax contributions. Those amounts are 'buried' in various places on the tax forms.

To figure the actual taxes paid by his business at all levels, detail those tax forms and find out how much was paid in property taxes, to employees as FICA, employee's income taxes sent forward. Those are deductible as expenses of doing business, just the same as rent, heating and lighting!

There were times I paid no personal taxes, and once was even eligible for a property tax rebatement on my home! The naive NYT reporters seem to think that only a personal check to the government counts as taxes paid.

CHARLES H JOSEPHSON

Midtown

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: We're starting to see readers reactions to our endorsement series, and one thing is clear: Republicans are not happy about our selection of Mark Kelly for Senate. Read their complaints in today's Letters to the Editor.

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: Some letter writers touch on the race for president and Senate here in Arizona, but another is a doctor who takes a strong stance against recreational marijuana and Prop. 207. See if you agree, in Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

My wife and I love Southern Arizona for it's maverick life style as represented by John McCain. A vote for Mark Kelly will bring a California …

