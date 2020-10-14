Letter: Trump, Taxes and naive thinking

As the first businessman President, Trump is a trail-blazer. Since introduction of the personal income tax, all prior presidents have been lifetime salaried employees with simple tax calculations.
Personal taxes of business owners don't show actual tax contributions. Those amounts are 'buried' in various places on the tax forms.
To figure the actual taxes paid by his business at all levels, detail those tax forms and find out how much was paid in property taxes, to employees as FICA, employee's income taxes sent forward. Those are deductible as expenses of doing business, just the same as rent, heating and lighting!
There were times I paid no personal taxes, and once was even eligible for a property tax rebatement on my home! The naive NYT reporters seem to think that only a personal check to the government counts as taxes paid.
CHARLES H JOSEPHSON
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
