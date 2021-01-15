 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump tells the truth...finally!
Trump truly meant it when he said he was “deeply saddened by the calamity at the Capitol last week”. He’s deeply upset his attempted insurrection failed.

Susan Miller-Pinhey

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

