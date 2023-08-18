Trump is as completely narcissistic power-hungry politician as Hitler was and he and Trump will long be membered for it in USA history. (Bet Trumpers wish they could rewrite yesterday's history on a daily basis.) Trump is fueling hatred, like Hitler did-- where it already existed. Many of us give a damn but feel helpless.

Remember WWII? Leading up to it in 1930s Britain, the Fascist Oswald Mosley wanted to bring his country into the present (1930s) by shifting away from the supposed economic and social dysfunction of democracy to the more effective (for whom) model of autocracy. This is not different from 2023 Republican ideology. Sensible people can be swept up in radical action by the pack of wolves out to get Democratic blood.