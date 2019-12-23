Letter: Trump the victim of FBI/USDOJ, Mueller, and Democrats

President Trump is a victim! A victim of the FBI and USDOJ that used Trump hating Christopher Steele's dossier, based on bar banter, to obtain several FISA warrants to spy on Trump's presidential campaign in 2016 and after he was elected in 2017. Omitting exculpatory important information when presenting their warrant applications to FISA judges and including unverified debunked information detrimental to Trump. Then there was the two year long "Russia collusion" investigation of Trump by feeble Robert Mueller with his band of 13 Democrat federal prosecutors, most of whom had donated to Democrat candidates or supported Hillary Clinton. That investigation did not find any "collusion" and it made no determination about any Obstruction. Now we just had a rushed totally partisan Democrat effort and vote in the House of Representatives to impeach President Trump. They have long wanted to impeach him. I hope they are happy. They have now politicized, weaponized and trivialized something our founders set a very high bar for. So, yes, President Trump IS a victim!
Aida Reed
North side
