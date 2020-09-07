 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump Threatens America Wth Biden
So Emperor Donald says election of Joe Biden will bring on a new "Dark Ages" of misery and mortality. Well, we DO

have a "Dark Age" like the Plague that damaged Europe hundreds of years ago, called Coronavirus" which seems to be matching the death toll of that time. But our present "plague" is on Donald's watch!

He says that electing Biden will bring on "Death in the streets" and he even offered from the stage to send in his own armed "Home Guards" to clean up the streets of our country, which he says would be done "in hours" . Wow!

Perhaps he could use some of those hours to actually fight the Covid-19 on a national basis, rather than shrugging it off as if it had been conquered by him alone. He has publicly denied any responsibility for the virus spread.

In about 60 days we'll be rid of him and sanity will return, even to the White House. (No more using it as a political prop.)

Paul Rees

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

