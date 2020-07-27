Letter: Trump to sign massive Conservationist legislation/ Joe Biden calls Trump a racist

Congress just passed a massive $3 billion conservationist bill, the Great Outdoors Act, advocated by Rep. Grijalva of AZ and Ivanka Trump. President Trump is expected to sign the legislation. The bill spends about $900 million a year, double the current spending, on the Land and Water Conservation Fund, and another $1.9 billion per year on improvements at national parks, forests, wildlife refuges and range lands. The measure would be the most significant conservation legislation enacted in nearly half a century. Meantime, Joe Biden is out there calling Trump a racist. But it was Biden who eulogized at the funerals of racist Senators Byrd and Thurmond, called Obama an "African-American who is articulate and bright and clean and a nice-looking guy." Helped draft a 1994 law that disproportionately incarcerated more blacks for drug offenses, made his "you ain't black" remark, has touted his working with segregationist Senators, and said "You can't go to a 7-Eleven or a Dunkin Donuts unless you have a slight Indian accent."
Stella Murphy
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
