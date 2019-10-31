Russia wanted a foothold in Arabia.....today, Russia has a port in Syria and is the World Power in control of that part of the world. Trump called Putin over Venezuela and after the talk, gave that country, its oil and port to Russia and Putin. Russia has its foothold in the America's and its most coveted oil. Russia and Turkey sign a pact and Turkey begins buying armament from Russia....Putin wins again. By executive order, Trump abandons its ally, the Kurds, and a Russia-Turkey pact allows for their extermination....just read the Kurds history and you will understand why they hate Turkey. And, Russia and Putin win again.
I can see Trump Tower shining down on the Kremlin and Putin and Trump, win again!
Makes ya feel good doesn't it?
Roger Engels
Northwest side
