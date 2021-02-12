 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump Trial is a Test for Us
Re: the Jan. 26 article "Studies on how we process info are eye-opening."

Trump faces his second impeachment. As this is the first time, you might be prone to blame it on the continuous negative coverage of him. Let me be blunt, he deserves more criticism than he gets.

Mr. Shapiro aptly stated, we tend to feel first then think. You have some feeling then disregard whatever goes against him. The mass denial of morals and truth has been spectacular to behold. I never thought this could happen in the US. Watching the storming of our capitol by his followers was the final straw to convince me that we are not better than the many other populaces that have fallen prey to a charismatic leader.

I am less proud of my fellow citizens after Jan. 6, 2021. If you believe this criminal act should not be followed by conviction of Trump, all other inciters and participants, you are less a patriot to our nation than you believe you are.

Jeff Rayner

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

