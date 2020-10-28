Letter: Trump/Trump/Trump/Trump

The front page of Saturday’s newspaper was one of the most egregious examples of biased reporting I have seen in years. There were four articles all about President Trump and no mention of Vice President Biden. In a hotly contested election season that is the height of irresponsibility.
You should be careful in hiding your bias.
Maureen Foster
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
