It’s astonishing to hear Democrats attack Trump because he wants to get US troops out of harms way. This is SO counter to their ongoing ‘60s era mantra of avoiding all wars, particularly those involving leftist regimes. Now suddenly they are feigning concern over their false perception that we are leaving the Kurds in the lurch.
The Kurds are tougher than the Turks and can take care of themselves. And the Turks are not ‘invading’ Syria. My bet is they want control over border segments (20 miles?) that those pesky Kurds use to run operations into Turkey. Meanwhile the Russians and Syrians are filling the gap, and footing the bill to boot. Clever of Trump don’t you think?
Why am I repeatedly finding that dems intentionally try to confound themselves? Is it because of their inability to get beyond their superficial perceptions of Trump?
Geoffrey Fox
East side
