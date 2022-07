I'm amazed to see vehicles with the American flag that are pro Trump. This is a man who dodged the draft, he has stated his Vietnam was avoiding a STD in the 80s. Quite brave of him. Refuses to release taxes, afraid that it'll show he doesn't pay his share. And lastly he is the only President to refuse to accept the outcome of a legitimate election and tried to overthrow the government. He's as un-American as can be.