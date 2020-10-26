 Skip to main content
Letter: Trump Unleashing Evil
Letter: Trump Unleashing Evil

My hope is that there are enough well trained enforcement and investigative officers in the CIA, FBI and local police forces, to control the thugs that the paranoid maniac in the White House has called to arms.

The planned attack on Governor Whitmen is, in my opinion, only the tip of the iceberg. Trump has given credibility to, and even incited cultists, racists, anarchists and misanthropes to commit acts of terror and mayhem.

He has already set the stage for a tumultuous post-election period during which he will ask "his people" to help him stay in office even if he loses. He has shown that defeat is not something that he will accept or acknowledge. "Orderly transition" will not happen.

I am pleading to all registered voters of good will to cast your ballot and end the reign of this unqualified, would be dictator.

Morton Cederbaum

Green Valley

