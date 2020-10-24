Letter: Trump usurps free food for the needy

The Agriculture Department has millions of boxes of food to distribute to needy families across the country. A very supportive gesture from many organizations. So many people are hurting from the disappearance of jobs during the massive quarantine.
Our most benevolent leader, having nothing to do with this effort, wanted to take credit for it. The selfless donors and organizers across the country said no. However, this was being coordinated by Trump's DofA.
Now, this memo from POLITICO: “The Agriculture Department...began mandating that millions of boxes of surplus food for needy families include a letter from President Donald Trump claiming credit for the program.”
Using taxpayer dollars for his own re-election campaign, Trump has required millions of food aid boxes to go out with a personal letter stating: “as President, safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens is one of my highest priorities.” The irony is these letters would go out to those who’ve been most affected by his failed coronavirus response. No food sent.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
