 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump usurps free food for the needy
View Comments

Letter: Trump usurps free food for the needy

The Agriculture Department has millions of boxes of food to distribute to needy families across the country. A very supportive gesture from many organizations. So many people are hurting from the disappearance of jobs during the massive quarantine.

Our most benevolent leader, having nothing to do with this effort, wanted to take credit for it. The selfless donors and organizers across the country said no. However, this was being coordinated by Trump's DofA.

Now, this memo from POLITICO: “The Agriculture Department...began mandating that millions of boxes of surplus food for needy families include a letter from President Donald Trump claiming credit for the program.”

Using taxpayer dollars for his own re-election campaign, Trump has required millions of food aid boxes to go out with a personal letter stating: “as President, safeguarding the health and well-being of our citizens is one of my highest priorities.” The irony is these letters would go out to those who’ve been most affected by his failed coronavirus response. No food sent.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News