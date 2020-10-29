Letter: Trump utterly destroys another major American asset

At 17 million acres, Tongass National Forest in Alaska is one of the largest intact temperate rainforests in the world. So what? It’s considered a “carbon sink,” absorbing 8 percent of the carbons in the lower 48 state forests. Tropical rainforests may be the “lungs” of the world, Tongass is the lungs of North America.
That’s only important if you want your children to continue breathing. It’s also important since so many people - including so many from Tucson - take Alaskan cruises to the Mendenhall Glacier, hunt, fish, cycle, climb, go birding or camp; others simply shoot photos of some of the world’s oldest trees. Tribal Nations rely on Tongass for sustenance.
As of Thursday, October 28, Trump removed all Environmental Protections from the Tongass National Forest, now opening the land to logging companies to come in, unrestricted, and build roads and logging sites. They will have the rights to remove 9.3 million acres of old growth. Other property can be developed by developers like Trump.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
