Letter: Trump violated ethics with promotion of Goya beans
Re: Why I support Trump, his vision of the American dream By Kimberly Yee

Kimberly Yee misses the point in her defense of Trump’s promotion of Goya beans. Of course Presidents and their children can praise the entrepreneurial efforts of immigrant families, but it is a violation of ethics for Presidents to promote particular products.

The ethics rules say that employees In the executive branch can’t use their official position to promote a private business. Trump is promoting this particular product because the company CEO praised Trump’s leadership.

Everything Donald Trump does has a political calculation. He needs Latinx voters, and this violation of federal law was just one more example of his getting away with it.

Sylvia Thorson-Smith

East side

