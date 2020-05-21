Letter: Trump Visits Mask AZ Mask Factory...

The photo on the front page of the today's (5/6/2020) newspaper is perfection. They say a picture is worth 1,000 words and this is worth those 1,000 words. Only if Trump had a vocabulary that approached 1,000 words! He's in a mask factory not wearing a mask, but he's wearing goggles so none of those nasty COVID germs jump from his eyeballs! If he couldn't bring himself to lower his image by wearing a mask he should not have been allowed into the facility. No one else, including the president, should be allowed this blatant disregard of safety rules! I hope the masks he was standing over are destroyed!
Barbara Mongan
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
