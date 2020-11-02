Letter: Trump vs Biden

Definition of a sociopath: amoral, arrogant, impulsive, narcissistic, a pathological liar, no conscious, empathy, filter, unable to take criticism, very vindictive. Do you Trump supporters honestly believe he cares about you? Read, people. He cares only about himself and power. Remember he was a democrat and pro-choice before Obama's terms. He is racist and hated Obama so much he is trying to destroy anything and everything Obama did. Obama at least has ethics and morals and is not mentally unstable.
M. Ann Akers
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
