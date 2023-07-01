The writer of "Trump is unique" compares him to Washington because they are our only "citizen presidents", thus we should ignore Trump's 'lawbreaking' because he didn't come up 'through the ranks'. May I point out first that Trump was warned repeatedly by his own chosen advisors that his planned actions were illegal and ill advised. And second may I mention that Washington brought the country together during very difficult times rather tearing it to pieces, he chose not to run for a second term even though requested to do so by his colleagues and the country at large, and he went peacefully and happily back to a quiet life as a citizen after he stepped down.