Letter-writer David Jeffries is disturbed that so many equate Donald Trump to Adolph Hitler. While it is true Trump has not overtly called for violence against Americans, the comparison is based on more than a dislike of Trump’s personality or policies.

As a young man I read William Shirer’s “Rise and Fall of the Third Reich”. The behavior of today’s Republican party is eerily reminiscent of Shirer’s descriptions of the behavior of the German National Socialist Party (Nazi party). Hitler’s rise to power was made possible by the acquiescence of businessmen and Christians to his hatred of Jews, homosexuals and others. Trump is using that same playbook to appeal to Americans.

So, I agree that equating Trump to Hitler is not productive. What we need to do is equate six of the eight Republicans on that debate stage, and their audience, to the German National Socialist Party.

Steven Brown

Midtown