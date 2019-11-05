Disgraced former President Richard Nixon said, "When the president does it, that means it is not illegal." Now Trump and many Republicans promote this falsehood.
Trump is a spoiled rotten, rich guy who believes he is above all rules, laws and norms of human behavior. His deeply flawed character causes him to brazenly lie, abuse women, cheat his workers, shamelessly betray our allies and trash our Constitution. What other dark, devious schemes besides the Ukraine gambit is he plotting? How can any president truly act in the national interest, if he owes his reelection in any part to the actions of foreign powers?
An amoral creature such as Trump should be nowhere near the awesome power of the presidency. Trump MUST be removed by impeachment or defeated in the 2020 election; otherwise, the rule of law will be replaced by the corrupt, incompetent rule of Trump, as our once proud nation devolves into the Trump family banana republic.
Ronald Pelech
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.