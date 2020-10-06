 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Trump want his meds available to all/At what cost?
View Comments

Letter: Trump want his meds available to all/At what cost?

President BS, back in the White House, highly contagious and back to his old lies. His own cadre has been infected. Pentagon officials, responsible for the protection of the country, have been infected. Trump has violated all laws of decency and common sense and shown his disregard for the lives of American Citizens through his reckless and irresponsible comments.

He stated he learned everything about COVID-19 while a patient at Walter Reed Medical Center. Then he’s out in the wild.

Trump announced that the vaccine will be available before the elections. The FDA says no; BS says yes, believing it’s “political.” It is political - on Trump’s part. If the drugs are approved, he believes it will help his reelection chances. The experimental drugs he was given, in high doses, have not been tested enough to warrant approval. He will probably issue an Executive Order to approve their release anyway.

He wants his experimental medications made available to all. At what cost?

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Mark Kelly

What have I learned about Mark Kelly? I learned that he listens to all experts and draws his own conclusions. He is an independent thinker. Th…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News