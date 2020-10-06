Letter: Trump want his meds available to all/At what cost?

President BS, back in the White House, highly contagious and back to his old lies. His own cadre has been infected. Pentagon officials, responsible for the protection of the country, have been infected. Trump has violated all laws of decency and common sense and shown his disregard for the lives of American Citizens through his reckless and irresponsible comments.
He stated he learned everything about COVID-19 while a patient at Walter Reed Medical Center. Then he’s out in the wild.
Trump announced that the vaccine will be available before the elections. The FDA says no; BS says yes, believing it’s “political.” It is political - on Trump’s part. If the drugs are approved, he believes it will help his reelection chances. The experimental drugs he was given, in high doses, have not been tested enough to warrant approval. He will probably issue an Executive Order to approve their release anyway.
He wants his experimental medications made available to all. At what cost?
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
